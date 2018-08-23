Maui County makes several Hurricane Lane announcements and wants your help to stop the spread of bad information

The County of Maui has made several announcements related to the incoming Hurricane Lane to inform the public and stop the spread of bad information.
According to County Communications Director Rod Antone:
- Thursday trash pick-up is tentatively rescheduled for Saturday. After a storm damage assessment, trash pick-up will occur on Saturday if possible.
- Upcountry farmers who use irrigation from the Kula Ag Park are asked to conserve water until Hurricane Lane passes, as the irrigation ditches are being emptied in preparation for the storm.
- Honoapi‘ilani Highway (the Pali) is NOT closed.
- The county is NOT shutting off water to customers.
- Evacuation centers are NOT full.
- Maui Electric does NOT have rolling blackouts planned.
- Price gouging during a declared disaster or emergency situation is a CRIME. Any increases in any commodity during a disaster or emergency is prohibited and can result in a $500-$10,000 fine per violation.
- You can “report all incidents of price gouging to the Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs’ Office of Consumer Protection by calling either 243-4648 or 1-800-468-4644. Mayor’s Office Chief of Staff Lynn Araki-Regan is also keeping a record of price gouging incidents, please call her at 270-7855 after calling the DCCA.”
- Maui County employees on administrative leave during the storm can be called into work by their director.
Comments