Haleakala National Park holds Nene Awareness Day Art Contest for Maui students

Haleakala National Park’s annual Nene Awareness Day Logo Contest is accepting entries from students in grades 6, 7, and 8.

Students interested in participating can draw or paint an original logo about nene on one 8.5 x 11 sized paper and include a short slogan about one of the following ideas: 1) Why nene are special or 2) What people can do to protect nene.

Three winners will be selected and each will receive a prize of their choice from books and games donated by the Hawaii Pacific Parks Association, a nonprofit partner of the park. The three winners’ families will each receive a park annual pass ($30). All entries and students’ names will be on display in the park’s Headquarters Visitor Center beginning on Nene Awareness Day, Sept. 26.

All entries must include the student’s name, school, teacher, grade and a phone number or email contact for the student’s parents or guardians. The park will accept one entry per student. Original entries must be received by Sept. 21. Mail entries to: Nene Logo Contest, Interpretation Division, Haleakala National Park, PO Box 369, Makawao, HI 96768. Contest information can be found at Nps.gov/hale/getinvolved/index.htm.

Winners’ parents or guardians will be contacted by Sept. 25.

Photo: Benjamin Keen/Wikimedia Commons