Quarantine Violations: Maui Police Department arrest 14 offenders

Between June 20, 2020 and August 19, 2020, there have been fourteen (14) arrested in Maui County for violating Hawaii revised Statute 127A-25 and 127A-29 the Rules and Orders, pertaining to the 14 Day Quarantine, set forth in the Emergency Proclamations (Covid-19) by Governor David Ige and Mayor Michael Victorino.

June 20, 2020 Patricia Arenas (43) of Kihei was arrested for Rules and Orders (2 Counts). She was later released after posting bail $4,000.00.

June 20, 2020 William Duhadway (53) of Pennsylvania was arrested for Rules and Orders. He was later released pending investigation (RPI) and voluntarily returned home.

June 30, 2020 Suzanna Simeone (42) of California was arrested for Rules and Orders (2 Counts). She was later released no charge (RNC). She was held on full extradition warrants out of the State of California, pending Extradition.

July 18, 2020 Tony Shabanaj (37) of Michigan was arrested for Rules and Orders (2 Counts). He was later released after posting bail $4,000.00.

July 27, 2020 Valerie Villeso (54) of Arizona was arrested for Rules and Orders. She was later released to an outside agency (TOT).

July 29, 2020 Tiani Valle (25) of Kula was arrested for Rules and Orders (2 Counts). She was later released after posting bail $4,000.00.

July 29, 2020 Lisa Bucek (43) of Lahaina was arrested for Rules and Orders (2 Counts). She was later released after posting bail $4,000.00.

July 30, 2020 Joseph Sanvidotto (74) of Maalalea was arrested for Rules and Orders (2 Counts). He was later released after posting bail $4,000.00.

July 30, 2020 Zachary Bailey (30) of Lahaina was arrested for Rules and Orders (2 Counts). He was later released after posting bail $4,000.00.

August 8, 2020 Richard Treasure (18) of California was arrested for Rules and Orders (2 Counts). He was later released on own recognizance (ROR).

August 12, 2020 Naciye Toraman (51) of Paia was arrested for Rules and Orders (2 Counts), pertaining to the operation of short term rental, B&B homes, and TVR quarantine violations. She was later released after posting bail $4,000.00.

August 10, 2020 Mercedes New (32) of Georgia was arrested for Rules and Orders (2 Counts). He was later released RPI.

August 17, 2020 Charlet Dupar (36) of Illinois, was arrested for Rules and Orders (2 Counts). Her bail was set at $4,000.00. She was later released to District Court.

August 17, 2020 Michelle Cadenas (28) of Illinois, was arrested for Rules and Orders (2 Counts). Her bail was set at $4,000.00. She was later released to District Court.

A reminder about the 14 Day Traveler’s Quarantine:

** You must self-quarantine for 14 days if you arrived in the state of Hawaii after March 26, 2020 – the mandatory quarantine has been extended to September 1, 2020 for all travelers entering Hawaii.

Proceed directly from the airport to your designated quarantine location, which is the location identified and affirmed by you on the mandatory State of Hawai?i Department of Agriculture Plants and Animals Declaration Form.

Remain in your designated quarantine location for a period of 14 days or the duration of your stay in the State of Hawai?i, whichever is shorter.

-If you are a resident, your designated quarantine location is your place of residence.

-If you are a visitor, your designated quarantine location is your hotel room or rented lodging.

-You can only leave your designated quarantine location for medical emergencies or to seek medical care.

Do not visit any public spaces, including but not limited to pools, meeting rooms, fitness centers, or restaurants.

Do not allow visitors in or out of your designated quarantine location other than a physician, healthcare provider, or individual authorized to enter the designated quarantine location by the Director of HIEMA.

Comply with any and all rules or protocols related to your quarantine as set forth by your hotel or rented lodging.

If you become ill with a fever or cough:

-Continue to stay in designated quarantine location, avoid contact with others, and contact a healthcare provider for further instructions on treatment or testing.

-If you are older or have any medical conditions (e.g., immune compromise, diabetes, asthma), consult your regular healthcare provider.

-If you feel you need medical care, contact a healthcare provider, and inform them of your travel history.

-If you need urgent medical care (e.g., have difficulty breathing), call 9-1-1 and let the dispatcher know your travel history).

Travelers will be responsible to get to their place of quarantine. Violation of this order is a misdemeanor, punishable by up to a $5000 fine or one year in prison.

If you are seeking an exemption, please visit Hawaii.gov or email covidexemption@hawaii.gov

