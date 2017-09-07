Quizunderstood: How much do you know about Rep. Tulsi Gabbard’s meeting with Maui DACA recipients?

1. Last week, William Bradford–the Director of the Department of Energy’s Office of Indian Energy in the Trump Administration–resigned after myriad news reports chronicled his racist and misogynistic statements. On Sept. 1, which Hawaii official sent out a news release celebrating Bradford’s resignation?

A. U.S. Senator Mazie Hirono

B. U.S. Senator Brian Schatz

C. U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard

D. Gov. David Ige

E. Attorney General Doug Chin

2. On Aug. 31, U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard met with Maui residents who were part of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, which allows young undocumented immigrants to stay in the U.S. and work, and which President Donald Trump said this week that he’s terminating. According to a Vox story published the same day as Gabbard’s visit, how many young undocumented immigrants has DACA protected and allowed to work in the U.S. since 2012?

A. 400,000

B. 500,000

C. 600,000

D. 700,000

E. 800,000

3. The Hawaii House of Representatives announced new legislative committee assignments on Aug. 29. Which of the following Maui representatives did not get named as either a committee chair or vice-chair?

A. Lynn DeCoite

B. Justin Woodson

C. Kaniela Ing

D. Kyle Yamashita

E. Angus McKelvey

See answers below:

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

ANSWERS

1: A–U.S. Senator Mazie Hirono

2: E–800,000

3: D–Kyle Yamashita

Photo of Rep. Gabbard: Staff Sgt. Kyle J. Richardson/US Army