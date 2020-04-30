Lahainaluna High School is Accepting Boarders

Lahainaluna Boarder Program is accepting applications for the Fall

With all of the school’s closed for lockdown due to coronavirus, you may not have fall semester on your mind. Here is a gentle reminder! Lahainaluna Boarder program is currently accepting applications for the upcoming term. Young men and women in grades 9-12 are eligible. The unique community living program centers around the development of a sense of unity and involvement, shared and individual responsibility, mutual interdependence and help, coupled with love, loyalty and comradeship. It also includes living by the rules of conduct within a group environment. Applications may be found at the Lahainaluna High School website; https://www.lahainalunahs.org/apps/pages/index.jsp?uREC_ID=375912&type=d&pREC_ID=848034.



for more covid news:

https://mauitime.com/tag/covid-19

Share this:

Comments

comments