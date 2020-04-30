Lahainaluna High School is Accepting Boarders

With all of the school’s closed for lockdown due to coronavirus, you may not have fall semester on your mind. Here is a gentle reminder! Lahainaluna Boarder program is currently accepting applications for the upcoming term. Young men and women in grades 9-12 are eligible. The unique community living program centers around the development of a sense of unity and involvement, shared and individual responsibility, mutual interdependence and help, coupled with love, loyalty and comradeship. It also includes living by the rules of conduct within a group environment. Applications may be found at the Lahainaluna High School website; https://www.lahainalunahs.org/apps/pages/index.jsp?uREC_ID=375912&type=d&pREC_ID=848034.
for more covid news:
https://mauitime.com/tag/covid-19
Comments
comments