Kahikinui Roadway Repairs

The Department of Hawaiian Home Lands (DHHL), through its contractor Goodfellow Bros. LLC, will begin roadway repairs in Kahikinui, Maui on September 8, 2020.

The project involves the construction of approximately 2,200 linear feet of new reinforced concrete roadway, concrete swale, and concrete spillways. It will include the clearing, grubbing, and removal of vegetation and debris, along with the excavation, demolition, and removal of existing concrete pavement.

Work will be conducted Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. through 4:30 p.m. Residents should expect construction noise, dust, and slow traffic in the area during work hours.

DHHL anticipates the project to be completed in March 2021, pending weather and construction conditions. The project utilizes $963,836.49, partial of which are State Legislative General Obligation Bonds funds.

For more information, call (808) 620-9500.

Image courtesy Department of Hawaiian Home Lands

Share this: Print

Comments

comments