Spending time at the Hideaway Montage is good for the spirit. Its elegant and graceful but the vibe is casual enough to feel like you are just hanging out with friends. Hideaway has an excellent eye for quality libations thanks to Resort Beverage Manager Zoe Benrexi, and the menu is superbly done by Robert Barrera, Chef de Cuisine.

Barrera says the Lobster Mac and Cheese is the most popular item on the menu. I don’t blame anyone who wants to order that it’s a beautiful dish, appealing in every way, but there is lots to explore if you want adventure. There are roasted shishito peppers, shrimp cocktail, seared ahi cobb, wagyu bacon burger, fries and sweet potato fries. The charcuterie and cheese platter is sumptuous.

His philosophy is to, “Use local, fresh ingredients whenever possible, and to not over complicate or manipulate those ingredients. I honor these ingredients to shine through on the plate. I also try to utilize everything as to not be wasteful.”

Barrera comes to the Montage with a lot of culinary experience.

“I have over 15 years as a culinary professional, leading several in management positions, I have extensive experience in several notable restaurants on Maui including Pineapple Grill, Plantation House, and Merriman’s Kapalua,” he says.

I also tried a vegan pasta made with an incredible creamy sauce, and the misoyaki ora king salmon. Any of the fresh seafood preparations are incredible, with a lot of attention to detail. The salmon is served on a bed of lentils, with local carrots all garnished with a carrot ginger puree. Every bite was a different .

“The farm to table concept has given me a new respect for how I see locally sourced produce and protein,” says Barrera. “There is a lot more thought that goes into creating dishes, taking account of where the product came from, how far it traveled, and ultimately highlighting the farm where the product came from. Showcasing the locality leads to a symbiotic relationship between the farmer and the chef and restaurant, and I think that benefits the community as a whole.”

You will find Maui pineapple, local honey, fresh fish and seafood, and locally farmed produce in their dishes.

“I think that food on Maui will always have a touch of Pacific rim influence,” says Barrera. “As chefs, everything we do yields from our location and the ingredients available. Every chef puts their own spin on their creation based on their heritage, upbringing, where they are from and ethnicity, which results in an amazing and unique melting pot of worldly cuisine.”

The Hideaway still focuses on the chill vibes of its lounge, aided by the cocktail craftmanship of Benrexi.

“Hideaway’s cocktails provide a taste of the islands, and of course, that’s what visitors to the islands came for,” says Benrexi. “ We use local spirits whenever possible, and we incorporate local flavors and ingredients into all of our drinks. We feature many local ingredients that aren’t used elsewhere and really try to highlight local artisans with our cocktails.”

The Hideway’s wine list is gorgeous too. If you want a great combination for drinks and food all you have to do is ask.

“Our Wagyu Ribeye Steak with truffle vinaigrette is an amazing pairing with Orin Swift’s 8 Years in the Desert Red Blend,” says Benrexi. “Talk about a steak melting in your mouth! The bold, fruit-forward flavors and generous dose of new American oak in this red wine will cause this tender steak to literally melt in your mouth.”

Benrexi says the one to try is the Chameleon.

“Our best-selling drink is the Chameleon. It’s made with Ocean vodka (made on Maui), Nani Moon mean (made on Kauai), lychee, lemon and tropical fruit,” says Benrexi. “For the tropical fruit, we rotate between making a puree of dragon fruit, passion fruit and kiwi — think brightly colored puree with black seeds, hence the name Chameleon.”

Once the sun goes down, head outside to sup under the stars next to the fire. Its cozy and intimate.

“We want guests to know that The Hideaway at Kapalua Bay serves dishes using the finest ingredients,” says Barrera. “We invite visitors and locals to experience this casual retreat. The relaxed menu pays homage to traditional comfort food while the intimate space invites diners to unwind and reconnect. Guests enjoy the option to relax indoors where cool vibes and music fills the room, or on the patio under starry skies, where the night air sets the mood.”

The Hideaway features 20% off food and drinks for Kama’aina. Cocktails with Kendall on Mondays highlights live music with Kendall Dean and specially priced wines and spirits. For more information visit thehideawayatkapaluabay.com

——

The Hideaway at Kapalua Bay

One Bay Drive, Lahaina, HI 96761

(808) 662-6690

4:30pm to 10pm

Comments

comments