Celebrate Swiss Independence Day at Brigit & Bernards in Kahului on Thursday, August 1st. The public is invited to celebrate Switzerland’s freedom with a traditional Swiss foods like with raclette, bratwurst, aargauer, ruebli, suppe, and more. There’ll also be live music by Dorfmusikanten, Swiss trivia games, and a yodel contest. Call for reservations. $42 all-you-can-eat buffet; $25.50 bratwurst platter only, $7 chocolate mousse, and $8 for fruit tarts. $5 cover charge. 6pm. Brigit & Bernard’s Garden Cafe, (335 Ho‘ohana St., Kahului); 808-877-6000
photo courtesy of Flickr/kmaschke
