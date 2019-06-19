Zenshin Daiko’s 20th Annual Taiko Festival will be at Maui Arts and Cultural Center on Saturday, June 22nd. Zenshin Daiko will be joined by Roy Hirabayashi (co-founder), PJ Hirabayashi (artistic director of San Jose Taiko), and Eien Hunter-Ishikawa (esteemed musician, educator, and composer from Portand, Oregon). $25/adults, $12/kids 12 and under. 7pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; mauiarts.org
photo courtesy of Facebook/MACC
For more up to the date events go to mauitime.com/events
