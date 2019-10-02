MAPA’s 31st Annual Garden Party at Yokouchi Family Estate

MAPA’s 31st Annual Garden Party will be at Yokouchi Family Estate on Sunday, October 6th. The event is a benefit for the Maui Academy of Performing Art’s scholarship fund and will feature a menu prepared by a local chef, fine wines, a silent and live auction, prizes, live entertainment, dance performances, and more. 21+. $85 in advance. $95 at the door. 1pm. Yokouchi Family Estate, (2471 W Main St., Wailuku); 808-244-8760; mauiacademy.org
photo courtesy of Facebook/MAPA
For more up to the date events go to mauitime.com/events
Comments