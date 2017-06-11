MAMo on Maui: Wearable Art Show at Maui Arts and Cultural Center

The MAMo on Maui: Wearable Art Show will take place at the Maui Arts and Cultural Center this Saturday, June 17. For the fourth year, the PA`I Foundation will celebrate Hawaiian design in fabric and clothing. Expect to see traditional Hawaiian patterns with kapa, weaving, weaponry and tools, tattoos and designs from nature. There’ll also be a cool trunk show before the event. $35-65 ($65 ticket includes advance trunk show). Trunk Show starts at 6pm. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

Photo: Marsha Aguon