MauiTime Best of Maui 2018: Best Spam Musubi on Maui: Minit Stop

BEST SPAM MUSUBI

MINIT STOP

The Minit Stop spam musubi is a treasure found only on Maui. Come in at just the right time and find yourself a smooth, shrink wrapped spam musubi. With a thick slice of spam and warm soft rice rolled in nori, welcome to heaven. Minit Stop is one of the best musubi makers on island with all sorts of inventions like the chicken musubi and the egg spam musubi. The way they cook their spam so that it almost melts with an inner texture of powdered sugar is an honest dedication of love to the word “food”. (ME)

(Kahului, Kihei, Makawaoi, Wailuku, Paia); 808-244-8057; http://www.minitstop.com/

MINIT STOP 24%

NAGASAKO OKAZUYA 21%

PUKALANI SUPERETTE 20%