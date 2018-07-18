MauiTime Best of Maui 2018: Best Pau Hana on Maui: South Shore Tiki Lounge

BEST PAU HANA

SOUTH SHORE TIKI LOUNGE

One of the secrets to the Tiki Lounge’s pau hana success is the incredible happy hour: All day from 11am-6pm daily, the bar offers $4 margaritas, Bloody Marys, and Pacifico on draft among others. Add in the spacious lanai, some live music and a tasty menu, and the South Shore Tiki Lounge is the obvious choice for a pau hana with friends, with 10pm specials for those working late. (LH)

(1913 S Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-874-6444; http://southshoretiki.com/

