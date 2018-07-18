MauiTime Best of Maui 2018: Best Buffet on Maui: Kaanapali Beach Hotel

BEST BUFFET

KA’ANAPALI BEACH HOTEL

The Tiki Terrace at the Ka‘anapali Beach Hotel is legendary for their buffet, and readers of MauiTime recognize real. The breakfast buffet is filled with every selection you’d want to start your day off, and something to please every person in your party: juice, tea, coffee; local Maui fruits; eggs, bacon, sausage, potatoes; pancakes, French toast, pastries, oatmeal, cereal; salmon, cold cuts, cheeses – and even a chef’s special. Review the website for special occasion dates when the brunch buffet includes champagne and live entertainment. Now that’s a way to start a day. (AB)

(2525 Ka’anapali Pkwy, Lahaina); 808-661-0011; https://www.kbhmaui.com/

KA’ANAPALI BEACH HOTEL 19%

HYATT REGENCY 10%

KING KAMEHAMEHA GOLF CLUB 6%