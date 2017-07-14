MauiTime Best of Maui 2017: Best Saimin/Ramen on Maui: Ramen-Ya

BEST SAIMIN/RAMEN

RAMEN-YA

It’s no surprise that the best place on Maui for saimin and ramen is Ramen-Ya. Now located near Macy’s at the Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center, here’s where to go for Kimchee, Katsu Curry, yummy Shoyu Ramen, Shrimp Tempura, lunch and dinner combos. One of the coolest things about eating at Ramen-Ya is that they offer a free side of Gyoza between 2-5pm and that the food is always hot when served. If you’re looking for a quick and easy family dinner take-out option, or an easy meal after a movie, this is the spot. 275 W. Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului; 808-873-9688. (AM)

RAMEN-YA 33%

RESTAURANT MATSU 26%

ARCHIE’S 11%