Afforadable housing study underway in Maui County

Maui County is participating in an affordable housing study that will be conducted partially through phone calls to members of the community. Maui County residents started receiving calls on Monday, Jan. 7, asking them to participate in a housing planning survey, which will provide data for the study.

“The information gained by this study will be critical in providing affordable housing for our residents,” said William Spence, director of the county Department of Housing and Human Concerns. “Having attainable housing options gives our residents a chance to enjoy the quality of life they deserve. We ask our residents to invest their time by participating in the survey, if contacted.”

Survey results will be used to evaluate current housing programs and future policy decision-making.

The goals of the study include identifying demographic and economic characteristics of Hawaii households, determining the supply of housing in the short run (two to five years) and the long run (five to 20 years), and breaking down data by specific geographic areas, income groups and Native Hawaiian status. The study also will examine housing demand and evaluate trade-offs for different housing options.

“The 2019 Hawaii Housing Planning Study is designed to evaluate housing demand and conditions and will provide valuable data to plan housing programs,” said Craig K. Hirai, executive director of the Hawai‘i Housing and Finance Development Corp., the lead agency in coordinating the study. Maui’s Housing and Human Concerns Department is participating in the effort with the HHFDC; SMS Research is conducting the 2019 Hawaii Housing Planning Study.

Looking forward, the study will project statewide and county housing needs by income groups, elderly households, people with special housing needs, at-risk homeless people and Native Hawaiians. The effort will compile a statewide and county housing inventory, including government-assisted units and military housing.

Other study participants include the state Department of Hawaiian Homelands; the Hawaii Public Housing Authority; the Homeless Programs Office of the Department of Human Services; Office of Hawaiian Affairs; Department of Community Services, City and County of Honolulu; Office of Housing and Community Development; County of Hawaii, and the Kauai County Housing Agency.

The mission of the Department of Housing and Human Concerns is to support and enhance the social well-being of the citizens of Maui County by expanding affordable housing opportunities for low- and moderate-income families, supporting the development of special needs housing and maintaining a continuum of social services to address the needs of the people of Maui County.

Image courtesy Flickr/woodlywonderworks