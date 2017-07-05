MauiTime 20th Anniversary Celebration 5K Run Walk Costume Challenge

Wow! We love this vid our friends at HawaiiOnTv.com captured at the 5K Run Walk Costume Challenge.

MauiTime will celebrate its 20th anniversary with a 5K Run Walk Costume Challenge at the Queen Ka`ahumanu Center on Saturday, June 17. All entry fees from the healthy, family-friendly event will benefit the Paia Youth and Cultural Center. Check in starts at 7:30am, and the run will start at 8am. Registration is $25 advance and $30 day of the event.

Marty Dread will be playing on center stage and everyone can win awesome prizes for best costumes like a one-night stay at The Westin Maui Resort & Spa Ka`anapali, a North Shore Bamboo Sector 9 skateboard from Shapers, tickets for the Maui Film Festival in Wailea and Paia Fish Market Gift Cards!

The run starts at the QKC’s Center Stage, then exits the center, heads around the perimeter to the main parking structure, then goes up. On each level of the parking structure there will be a fitness challenge set to music. When runners return to the ground level, the course will continue around the back side of the Center, then head up and down the second parking structure. Then the course heads across the front of the Center before returning heading back into the mall and finally ending at Center Stage.

There will be an aid station and music throughout the course to help motivate you to the finish line. Mahalo to event sponsors HMSA, Milagros, Paia Fish Market, Nuka, Cool Cat Cafe, Paia Inn, Captain Jack’s, Mahina, Westin Maui, Shaper’s, Queen Ka`ahumanu Center and the Maui Film Festival.

Park on Ka`ahumanu Ave. side of QKC, in the Koho/Macy's side of the parking lot. Make sure you can run in your costume, so think hula skirt, tutus, head attire and body paint. Stick around after race for your goodie bag and race jersey and to win prizes.