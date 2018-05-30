University of Hawai‘i Maui College faculty honored for outstanding teaching

Two University of Hawai‘i Maui College educators were are among 23 UH faculty members from across the state who were recently honored for the outstanding quality of their teaching.

Psychology instructor Paul Thornton was among 15 educators to receive the Regents’ Medal for Excellence in Teaching, which recognizes faculty who exhibit an extraordinary level of subject mastery and scholarship, teaching effectiveness and creativity, and personal values beneficial to students.

Associate professor of English Laura Nagle was one of six faculty members in the state to receive the Frances Davis Award for Excellence in Undergraduate Teaching, which recognizes a faculty member’s dedication and demonstrated excellence as teachers of undergraduate students; the award was established as a memorial to the late Frances Davis, who taught mathematics at Leeward Community College and UH Mānoa for 19 years.

“The University of Hawaiʻi has some of the finest educators and scholars in the world,” said President David Lassner. “Our dedicated faculty provides UH students with a world-class education that prepares them for success locally and in the global economy. This is a great opportunity to recognize and honor some of our very best faculty for their outstanding work.”

Thornton earned his doctorate in social psychology from UH Mānoa, where his research interests included emotional contagion and attraction. Thornton is passionate about social justice and currently serves as a co-commissioner on the UH Commission for LGBTQ+ Equality.

Nagle is deeply passionate about teaching and gives confidence to all of her students by empowering them and creating an atmosphere of enjoyable learning. Nagle believes that all students have strengths and talents and that her role is to provide the guidance in facilitating and accentuating those traits to achieve personal and professional success.