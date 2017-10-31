Women’s NCAA Maui Jim Maui Classic coming soon to War Memorial Gymnasium

BasketballMAUI will present the Maui Jim Maui Classic women’s basketball tournament Friday and Saturday, Dec. 1 and 2 at the War Memorial Gymnasium. The second annual Women’s NCAA Division I College Basketball Tournament will be hosted by Oregon State and will feature the team as it comes off their March Madness appearance–and finishing on top the PAC12. Joining Oregon State will be Nevada State, Montana State and Utah State.

The two-day tournament will feature two games per day; the first game will start at 5pm and the second game will kick-off at 7pm. Also on hand for the event will be food trucks and live entertainment by ukulele prodigy Derick Sebastian and 14-time Guinness World Record holder Joe Odhiambo. The tournament will also be giving away thousands in prizes including multiple chances to win Maui Jim sunglasses.

During the NCAA player visit, Maui Jim Maui Classic athletes will visit elementary schools across the island to emphasize the important role academics play in athletics. The athletes will be paired with elementary students and will spend one-on-one time reading to them as well as answering questions and signing autographs.

BasketballMAUI’s mission is to provide youth the opportunity to prepare for success both on and off the court. Organization leaders say they are excited to offer aspiring athletes an opportunity to experience higher level collegiate games and witness the benefits of hard work and dedication.

A portion of the proceeds from the event will benefit local participating Maui elementary schools libraries, BasketballMAUI sports programs and other local non-profit organizations.

Photo: Maui Total Visual’s Dave and Alice Thomas