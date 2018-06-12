Vintage Surfboard Showcase at Outlets of Maui in Lahaina

There’s a Vintage Surfboard Showcase at the Outlets of Maui in Lahaina on Saturday, June 16th. Here’s an awesome opportunity to check out some vintage surf boards and meet some veteran shapers like Wayne “Wayno” Cochran, Joshua Aaron Weisfeld, Bob “Ole” Olson and more. A collection of surfboards will be exhibited on the main stage along with a vintage Volkswagen stacked with even more surfboards. Ocean conservation groups will also be there with information booths. Learn more about important projects from the Polanui Hiu Community Managed Makai Area, West Maui Kumuwai, the Maui Ocean Center Marine Institute and the Save Honolua Coalition. Free. 11:00am. Outlets of Maui, (900 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-8277; Outletsofmaui.com

photo courtesy of Facebook/ Outlets of Maui