‘The Essence’ Film Screening at Maui Arts and Cultural Center

“The Essence” Film Screening will be at Maui Arts and Cultural Center on Thursday, January 10th. Filmed by Bud Browne, the father of the surf film genre, “The Essence” evocatively shares the beauty of surfing while pondering the reason why people surf. It’s produced by Bud Browne Film Archives, and it showcases over fifty of the greatest surfing legends including George Downing, Buzzy Trent, Gerry Lopez, and Duke Kahanamoku. There’ll also be a post-film talk story with Anna Trent Moore, Archie Kalepa, Kai Lenny, Paige Alms, and Andrea Moller. $12. 7:00pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

photo courtesy of Facebook/MACC