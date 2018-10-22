There’s a Superhero 5K Run/Walk at Keopuolani Regional Park on Saturday, October 27th. Dress as your favorite superhero and join in on this awesome Maui sporting event for Maui United Way. There’ll be a bubble station, water stations, prizes for best costumes, prize drawings, and a lot of healthy fun for the whole family. Early packet pick-up on Oct. 26 at Maui United Way from 1-4pm. Race day check-in and late registration is at 7am. Go online for more info. 8:00am. Keopuolani Regional Park, (700 Halia Nakoa St., Wailuku); Mauiunitedway.formstack.com/forms/superhero5k

photo courtesy of Flickr/Ian