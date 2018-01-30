Super Bowl LII – Here’s where you can watch the game on Maui

The National Football Conference (NFC) champion Philadelphia Eagles will play the American Football Conference (AFC) champion New England Patriots in this year’s Super Bowl LII. Kickoff is at 1:30pm Hawaii time. Now if you don’t want to watch the game at home with a giant bowl of chips in your lap and a case of soda at your fingertips (like nature intended), here’s a list of venues broadcasting the game:

CHARLEY’S RESTAURANT AND SALOON – Catch the game on the giant screen. Breakfast starts at 7am and check out the Bloody Mary Bar. (142 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com

DOWN THE HATCH – This place has multiple big screens stadium-style seating. Specials include: wings, buffalo or teriyaki: 6 for $10, 12 for $18 and 24 for $32. They also have Speciality Team Cocktails for $7. (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

HAUI’S LIFE’S A BEACH – Offering specials during the game followed by karaoke and Industry night. (1913 S. Kihei Rd.); 808-891-8010; Mauibars.com

FLEETWOOD’S ON FRONT ST. – Happy Hour pricing from 12-5pm, a large screen projector, surround sound, touchdown shots, comfortable seating and food options. VIP packages available. (744 Front St., Lahaina); 808-669-6425; Fleetwoodsonfrontst.com

LAVA ROCK BAR AND GRILL – They’ll have specials and 16 screens to view the game. (1945 S. Kihei Rd.); 808-727-2521; Lavarockhawaii.com

MAUI ARTS AND CULTURAL CENTER – Catch the action on the hi-tech HD broadcasts outside in the Yokouchi Pavilion and in the Castle Theater. Willie K will return to perform outside in the Pavilion before and after the game. Food and beverages will also be available for purchase throughout the afternoon. Gates open 12pm. (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

MULLIGAN’S ON THE BLUE – Limited reserved bar seats available for $25. Parties of eight and over by reservation only. First come-first serve seating for non-reserved attendees. Call for reservations. (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com

PI ARTISAN PIZZERIA – Offering garden patio and bar TV viewing, kick-off and Happy Hour specials. Free four-hour parking validation. (900 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0791; Pi808.com

PLAYMAKER’S SPORTS BAR – Offering food and drink specials. (928 L. Main St., Wailuku); 808-244-4804; Facebook.com/Playmakers-Sports-Bar

STOPWATCH SPORTSBAR – Open at 11am for lunch, they will offer a free pupu buffet at Half-Time, door prizes and a visit from the Bud Girls. Regular Happy Hour will kick in at 3:30pm. 21+. (1127 Makawao Ave.); 808-572-1380

THE DIRTY MONKEY – Opening at noon with specials followed by Deep House Sunday’s. (844 Front St., Lahaina); 808-419-6268; Thedirtymonkey.com