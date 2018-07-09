Run Iao 5k/10k Starts at Wailuku Municipal Parking Lot

The 2018 Run ‘Iao 5k/10k will start at Wailuku Municipal Parking Lot on Saturday, July 14th. Presented by Valley Isle Road Runners (VIRR), this annual sporting event will take attendees from downtown Wailuku to ‘Iao Valley and back. 5k runners will enjoy a downhill and back run in Wailuku, and 10k’ers can expect an incredible journey to ‘Iao Valley and back. There’ll also be light food, refreshments, prize drawings, an awards ceremony and more. Pre-register online. VIRR members: $25; Non-members: $35. $45 on July 13 during packet pick-up at Request Music in Wailuku, 3-6pm, and on race day at 6:30am. Race starts at 7:30am. Wailuku Municipal Parking Lot, (Vineyard St., Wailuku); Virr.com

photo courtesy of Facebook/Iao Valley 10k Run