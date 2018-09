The annual Run Forest Run 5k/10k starts on Front Street this Saturday, September 15th. This morning race is open to all ages and will begin in front of Bubba Gumps. Medals will be given to the top three finishers in each age category. After, attendees and runners can stick around for the Front Street Mile which also happens to be a Hawai‘i State Championship event. 8:00am. Runners Paradise Inc, (Front Street, Lahaina); Runnersparadiseinc.com

photo courtesy of Runner’s Paradise