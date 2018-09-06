Register for youth basketball tourney

Maui County youth ages 8-17 can now register for the fourth annual Youth 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament to be held Oct. 19-20, 2018, at Kalama Park. The County Department of Parks and Recreation South District announced this week that registration packets are available at the South District office, 303 E. Lipoa St.

The Youth 3-on-3 tourney will feature three age groups – with 8 as the minimum age for participation: 10 and younger, 13 and younger, and 17 and younger. Most teams will have players closer to the actual age bracket. Boys, girls, and co-ed teams are welcomed.

For more information, visit www.mauicounty.gov/parks.