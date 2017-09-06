Play To Learn Tennis Programs on Maui

There will be Play To Learn Tennis Programs on Tuesday, Sept. 12 and Wednesday, Sept. 13. Here’s a great opportunity for your family to try a new sport in the fall with two U.S. Tennis Association (USTA) clinics. The classes are available for kids 6 and older. Tennis rackets and balls will be provided. Sept. 12: 4pm. $6-39. Kahului Community Center, (275 Uhu St., Kahului); Sept. 13: 3:30pm. $6-39. Eddie Tam Memorial Center, (931 Makawao Ave.); 808-572-8122; Trytennishawaii.com
Photo: Flickr/Michael Gilliam
