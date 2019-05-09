The County of Maui Department of Parks and Recreation began accepting permit applications on May 1 for all leagues and recreational programs participating in the Fall 2019 season.

This process includes application requests for the majority of facility usage county-wide, such as athletic fields, multipurpose fields, ball fields, courts, pools and gymnasiums.

The department will accept application requests from 8am Wednesday, May 1, until 4pm Friday, May 10, for the Fall 2019 season, which runs from Aug. 1 to Dec. 31. Those wishing to be considered for facility scheduling for the fall 2019 season should apply.

Any applications not received in person or via email by 4pm on May 10 will not be considered. Applicants having missed the application window may submit standard permit applications on a first-come, first-served basis beginning July 15, space-permitting.

Application request packets will be available at all department permit offices and also on the County of Maui website at Mauicounty.gov/parks. Application requests will be reviewed in the priority order outlined in the department’s administrative rules (also available at Mauicounty.gov/parks).

The tri-annual application process involves three windows of time each year where application requests may be submitted: the first two weeks of January, May, and October. It is important to note that this process will not impact permit application requests for camping, community centers, or annual special events.

In related news, the Department of Parks and Recreation will have periodic permit office closures for the processing of countywide tri-annual permits for the fall 2019 season.

The permit office closure schedule is as follows:

Central Maui (War Memorial Gym Complex) will be closed on May 20, 21, 22, 29, 30, 31, and June 4, 5.

Moloka‘i (Mitchell Pauole Center) will be closed on May 29, 30, and 31.

East Maui (Eddie Tam Complex) will be closed on May 15, 29, 30, 31, and June 5.

West Maui/Lana‘i (Lahaina Civic Center) will be closed on May 16, 29, 30, 31, and June 5.

South Maui (Kihei Community Center) will be closed on May 14, 29, 30, 31, and June 5.

For more information on permits and the closures, please call the Department of Parks and Recreation, Permits and Enforcement Division, at 808-270-7389 or email [email protected] For general parks information, visit Mauicounty.gov/parks.

–

Photo by Sean M Hower