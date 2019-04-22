A Paddle Imua Party & Film Screening will happen at Rock and Brews in Pa‘ia on Thursday, April 25th. It’s a pre-registration event for the 2019 Paddle Imua event, and they’ll have a special screening that features segments from a variety of Maui’s water women: Paige Alms, Andrea Moller, Sonni Honsheid, Sarah Hauser, Annie Reickert, and Izzi Gomez. A portion of all food and drink sales will benefit Camp Imua, so make sure to bring all your family and friends to Pa‘ia Town to support Maui’s kids with special needs. Free. 5pm. Rock and Brews, (120 Hana Hwy., Pa‘ia); 808-244-7467; Imuafamilyservices.org

photo courtesy of Facebook/Paddle Imua

For more up to the date events go to mauitime.com/events