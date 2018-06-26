Pacific Youth Sports and Fitness Expo at War Memorial Complex

The Pacific Youth Sports and Fitness Expo will be at War Memorial Complex on Saturday, June 30th. The expo will showcase the many ways that Maui’s youth sports organizations collaborate to promote a healthy lifestyle for children on Maui. There’ll be a CrossFit obstacle course, sports clinics, food trucks and live entertainment for the whole family. Proceeds will benefit the Maui Police Activities League (MPAL) program. Free. 9:00am. War Memorial Complex, (Ka‘ahumanu and Kanaloa Ave., Kahului); facebook.com/MauiPoliceActivitiesLeague
photo courtesy of Facebook/Makena CrossFit
