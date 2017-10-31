Maui Time

There’s an Outwod Group Fitness Event at Maui CrossFit Extreme on Monday, Nov. 6. Outwood is a nationwide fitness collective that promotes fitness events for the LGBTQ community members and friends. For their inaugural Maui event, they’re promoting this safe and inclusive fitness event at Maui CrossFit Extreme. Proceeds will benefit Maui Pride. Register online. $25. 5-7pm. Maui CrossFit Extreme, (1495 Lower Main St., Wailuku); 808-727-0645; Outwod.com/events/outmaui17

