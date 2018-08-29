There’s an Open House at Riding with Aloha on Sunday, September 2nd. In collaboration with West Maui Ranch, here’s an opportunity for horse lovers to spend time at the ranch. Guests can partake in many activities including riding horses, brushing and feeding horses, souvenir pictures, live music, snacks, and more. Riding times will be scheduled in advance. Make your reservation by RSVP to [email protected] $2+. 4:00pm. Riding with Aloha, (700 Punakea Lp., Launiupoko); 805-630-5316; Ridingwithaloha.com
photo courtesy of Flickr/Spike Stitch
Comments