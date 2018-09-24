North Shore Run for Doris Todd Academy Students 

The 3rd North Shore Run will commence on Saturday, September 29th. The 7.25 mile race will take runners on a hilly course mixed of asphalt and dirt roads in Pa‘ia. All participants will receive an event t-shirt and racing bib, and the top male and female finishers per age category will receive medals. All proceeds go to tuition for Doris Todd Academy students. $50. $100 for relay teams of 4. 7am. Doris Todd Christian Academy, (519 Baldwin Ave., Pa‘ia); 808-579-9237; [email protected]; Doristoddchristian.org

photo courtesy of Facebook/North Shore Run