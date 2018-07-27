The “North of Nightfall” Hawai‘i Premiere will happen at Maui Arts and Cultural Center on Thursday, August 2nd. Presented by Red Bull Media House Films, check out an awesome film screening about some of the most incredible mountain bike lines in the world hidden among the glaciers on Axel Heiberg Island in the Arctic Circle. Join Darren Berrecloth, Carson Storch, Cam Zink, and Tom Van Steenbergen on a fantastic outdoor adventure. Free Admission. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

photo courtesy of Facebook/Red Bull Media House Films