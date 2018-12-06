New clubhouse plans on exhibit

A preliminary concept for Waiehu Golf Course’s new clubhouse will be displayed during two December events, allowing the public to stay apprised of plans at the county’s only municipal golf course.

The first event will be held December 7 at the plaza next to the Historic Iao Theater during Wailuku First Friday festivities. The second event is scheduled from 5pm to 7:30pm on December 12 at Velma McWayne Santos Community Center in Wailuku. Organizers from the county’s Department of Parks and Recreation said the public my drop in any time during each event.

“The community deserves a new facility that meets the needs of golfers and can also serve as a place that can accommodate special events,” said Ka’ala Buenconsejo, DPR director. “We want the clubhouse to be something we can all be proud of.”

During the open house, DPR will provide concept sketches on a series of panels, and residents can offer comments at stations or speak directly to the project’s design team and county staff.

Waiehu Golf Course is more than 87 years old; its clubhouse was built in 1962 and has not been significantly upgraded since opening. The DPR identified the development of a new clubhouse as a priority in 2017, and received planning and design funding from the County Council.

The concept design plan is scheduled for completion by summer 2019. The department is working with a consultant team headed by Bow Engineering Inc. and including Shimokawa + Nakamura (architecture), Munekiyo Hirago (public outreach), GMK Consulting, LLC (financial analysis), Austin, Tsutsumi & Associates, Inc. (civil engineering), and J. Uno & Associates (cost estimating).

