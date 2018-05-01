Maui Time

You are here: Home / News / Surf & Sports / Na Holo Wahine 5k Run/ 1 Mile Walk at Keopuolani Regional Park

Na Holo Wahine 5k Run/ 1 Mile Walk at Keopuolani Regional Park

by Leave a Comment

The annual Na Holo Wahine 5k Run/ 1 Mile Walk will happen at Keopuolani Regional Park on Saturday, May 5. Presented by Valley Isle Road Runners (VIRR), this is Maui’s only all-female race. The event includes a variety of classifications, including a Mother-Daughter Race, a 5k Run and a 1-Mile Walk. Following the race there’ll be an awards ceremony, food, refreshments and giveaways. Proceeds go directly to the nonprofit Maui Farm. $15-35. 8am. Keopuolani Regional Park, (700 Halia Nakoa St., Wailuku); Virr.com

Photo courtesy of Facebook/VIRRMaui

 

Comments

comments