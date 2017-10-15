Check out the annual Monster Smash Roller Derby at the Central Maui Boy and Girls Club on Saturday, Oct. 21. Get ready for some pre-Halloween fun while watching the Maui Roller Girls and Team Hawaii take on State 48 (Arizona). There’ll be glam and gore costumes, a costume contest, a live DJ, prizes for best dressed and food and refreshments available from the Gypsy Maui food truck. A portion of all proceeds will go to the Michael J Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Disease research. $5. 2:30pm. Central Maui Boys and Girls Clubhouse, (100 Kanaloa Ave., Kahului); 808-242-4363; bgcmaui.org

Photo: Duane Sparkman