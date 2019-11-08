MauiTime Grom of the Month: Seth and Sloane Jucker

Mike Jucker started taking his kiddos out and teaching them to surf around the age of three, and it stuck. Seth and Sloane Jucker are still surfing together, and were chosen as November’s Grom of the Month because in addition to their skills, their environmental ethics are solid. Known for promoting clean beaches, both kids lead by example and are regulars at beach clean-up events. Seth and Sloane have positive attitudes in and out of the water, and are all around cool kids that care about Maui and are stoked on surfing.

Name: Sloane Jucker

Age: 11

Instagram: @sloanejucker

Passion: Arts and crafts, snorkeling

Why do you love surfing?: I love being in the water and enjoy all the animals in the ocean. Surfing a wave is just such a great feeling.

School: Sacred Hearts School

Board: Jud Lau

Sponsors: I am still open.

Fave Wave: I love to surf Shark Pit and in winter time at Keiki Bowl.

Favorite Food: Sushi

Name: Seth Jucker

Age: 9

Instagram: @sethjucker

Passion: Playing with my friends, skateboarding, and snorkeling.

Why do you love surfing?: I love to be in the water and surfing a wave is just the best feeling.

School: King Kamehameha III Elementary School

Board: A Proctor Board that was given to me this summer

Sponsors: GromUSA gives me some clothes

Fave Wave: Honolua Bay and Harbor in the summer

Favorite Food: My mom’s pasta with red sauce

Grom of the month is a monthly feature where we will select one talented Grom from Maui and showcase them with a pic and a paragraph. Never heard of a Grom? The term has roots in Australia as a slang reference to young surf kids. It caught on in the West Coast and Hawaii where it’s gotten its place in popular surf culture terminology today. Our Grom of the Month will be a Maui youth 17 years or under and have a variety of strengths from community, school, ohana, environment and of course love for the ocean and shredding waves. This project is a collaboration with DoomaPhotos and Jen Russo. Monkeypod Kitchen will be donating a $50 gift certificate to our Grom of the Month, and dinner for 4 prize for our annual Grom of the Year.