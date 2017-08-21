Maui USBC Seniors Singles Tournament at Maui Bowling Center in Wailuku

The Maui USBC Seniors Singles Tournament will take place at the Maui Bowling Center on Sunday, Aug. 27. The event is open to bowlers aged 50 and older. Maui’s elite bowling community is invited to partake in multiple divisions per age group, healthy competition and good sporting fun. There’ll also be prizes, food and beverages. Free. 9am. Maui Bowling Center, (1976 E Vineyard St., Wailuku); 808-244-4596; Facebook.com/pages/Maui-Bowling-Center/115843345102661
Photo: Flickr/Steve Snodgrass
