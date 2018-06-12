Maui Race Series at Kanaha Beach Park

The 2018 Maui Race Series will happen at Kanaha Beach Park from Saturday, June 16th until Saturday, July 28th. For over 31 consecutive years, the Maui Race Series has been creating windsurfing community with all ages competitions in pro, semi-pro and sport categories. Participants will vie for an overall Maui County Champion Title and continue to compete for the Hawaii State Championship Title. Deadline for entries is the Wednesday prior to each event. Find more info online. Schedule is June 16: IWT Slalom; June 23: DaKine Classic; July 21: Goya Pro/AM; July 28: Neil Pryde Hawaii State Championship. 808-877-2111; Kanaha Beach Park, (Alama Pl., Kahului); Surfmaui.com

photo courtesy of Facebook/ Maui Race Series