There’s a Maui Meaniehune Junior Roller Derby Orientation at Kahului Boys and Girls Club on Saturday, September 1st. The Maui Meaniehune Junior Roller Derby team invites all girls ages 7- to 17-years-old to join their Junior Derby Team. No experience is necessary, and attendees will receive information packets, and have a chance to meet the coaches and ask questions about the program. For information contact Coach Dolly at [email protected] 10:00am. Central Maui Boys and Girls Clubhouse, (100 Kanaloa Ave., Kahului); 808-242-4363; bgcmaui.org
photo courtesy of Facebook/Maui Meaniehune
