Maui Marathon Events at Westin Maui Resort

Attend a variety of Maui Marathon Events at the Westin Maui Resort on Saturday, October 13th and Sunday, October 14th. On Saturday, there’s a Pre-Race Shakedown (6:45am) for those that want to get a 3-mile practice run in before the main event, and the Maui Marathon and Health Expo starting at 9am. Sunday is when you can partake in the 48th annual Maui Marathon, Half Marathon, 4-person Team Relay, 5k and 10k. Go online for more info. Westin Maui Resort and Spa, (2365 Ka‘anapali Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-661-2992; Mauimarathon.com

photo courtesy of Maui Marathon Events