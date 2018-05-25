Maui Kite Fest at Kanaha Beach Park

The Maui Kite Fest will be at Rock and Brews and Kanaha Beach Park from Friday June 1st until Sunday June 3rd. The festival brings Maui’s kiteboarding community together for education, friendly competition and community building. Riders can compete in one or multiple events, including Big Air, Foil, Race, Men’s Freestyle, Women’s Freestyle and Grom Freestyle. Go online for rules, regulations and more information. Registration is required and will take place at Rock and Brews on June 1, from 5-7pm. The kiting events will take place at Kanaha Beach on June 2, 8am-5pm and June 3, 9am-3pm. Kanaha Beach Park, (Alama Pl., Kahului); Mauikitefest.com

photo courtesy of Naish