Maui Jim Maui Invitational at Lahaina Civic Center

It’s time for the annual Maui Jim Maui Invitational. It’ll take place at the Lahaina Civic Center from Monday, Nov. 20 to Wednesday, Nov. 22. Hosted by Chaminade University, the 34th annual event will feature three days of championship rounds. Monday starts Game 1: Marquette vs. VCU; Game 2: Wichita State vs. California; Game 3: Notre Dame vs. Chaminade; and Game 4: Michigan vs. LSU. Winners of each game will go on to play games 5-8 on Tuesday. Lahaina Civic Center, (1840 Honoapi`ilani Hwy., Lahaina); Mauiinvitational.com/tickets
Photo courtesy of Facebook/ Maui Invitational
Comments