Maui Jim Maui Classic Basketball Tournament at Lahaina Civic Center

The Maui Jim Maui Classic Basketball Tournament will be at Lahaina Civic Center on Friday, December 14th and Saturday, December 15th. Now in its third year, this year’s tournament will be hosted by Oregon State University. The two-day tournament will feature two games per day, ‘ono local food trucks, many opportunities to win Maui Jim Sunglasses, and a chance to win a luxury staycation package at the Hyatt Regency. Go online for more info. $10. 5:30pm. Lahaina Civic Center, (1840 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Lahaina); basketballmaui.com/maui-classic

photo courtesy of basketballMAUI