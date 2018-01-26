You can attend a Ki-Aikido introductory course at Maui Ki-Aikido Dojo. The course is open to adults and teens and will take place on four consecutive Thursdays throughout the month. Explore this Japanese martial art form and learn Zen principles, practical self defense techniques and movement-training. The course runs from Thursday, Feb. 1 through Thursday, Feb. 22. $40. 6:30pm. Maui Ki-Aikido Dojo, (194 S. Market St., Wailuku); 808-357-5172 or 808-244-5165; Mauiaikido.com
Photo courtesy Maui Ki-Aikido
