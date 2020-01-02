January Grom of the Month: Haylee and Shia Boverman

Grom of the Month is starting 2020 off with two hard working sisters and surfer girls from South Maui. Congratulations goes to Haylee and Shia Boverman who started surfing when they were just 3 years old. Proud dad Kale Boverman and mom Jami Haglan Boverman are the support team for these two busy wahine who maintain A grades, prioritize the needs of the planet, and are just all around sweet, humble girls. You will often find them at beach clean-ups, but more than that, they always take a moment to pick up rubbish and are mindful every time they are outdoors. Haylee surfs every day no matter what conditions are and it shows in her monthly advancement. All her hard work recently paid off with a sponsorship from Hurley. The Boverman girls are leading by example, showing how to succeed and pave the way for the future.



Image by Dooma Photos

Haylee Boverman

Age: 13

Insta/FB: @hayleeboverman_/Haylee Boverman

Passion: Painting, making all kinds of Art

Why do you love surfing?: Because it’s fun and I love to compete. Mostly I enjoy surfing with my friends and watching everyone progress and try new things.

Community Service: Multiple beach clean-ups: Uncles Les’s Honolua Beach clean-up, Ho’okipa beach clean- up, and just being aware when I’m at the beach and see trash to pick it up. I also got to help with Cody Young’s giving back program called Surfers Healing where I am a part of helping autistic kids in the water and to be stoked on surfing.

School: Acellus Academy with 4.0 GPA. I’m also in the science scholarship program.

Boards: Currently on team Tokoro and team Aipa. My current short board dimensions are 5’3” x 16-5/6” x 2”.

Sponsors: Hurley, DaKine Surf accessories, Sticky Bumps, HiTech Surf and Sport, Raw Elements USA, Tokoro, Surfboards, Farmacy Health Bar

Coach: Akila Aipa

Favorite Wave: Honolua Bay

When did you start surfing?: 3-years-old

Favorite Food: Açaí

Image by Dooma Photos

Shia Boverman

Age: 11

Instagram: @shia_boverman

Passion: Dancing, arts, and singing.

Why do you love surfing?: I love surfing with my friends and my favorite part is competing and winning.

Community Service: Any and all beach clean-ups we can join or find. I love to do the clean-ups at Honolua Bay and Ho’okipa.

School: Acellus Academy with 3.96 GPA. I am also in the science scholarship program.

Boards: Currently on team Tokoro and team Aipa. My current short board dimensions are 4’6” x 16-5/16” x 1-1/16”.

Sponsors: Tokoro, Dakine Surf, Raw Elements USA, Farmacy Health Bar

Coach: Akila Aipa

Favorite Wave: Lahaina Harbor

When did you start surfing?: 3-years-old

Favorite Food: Noodles

Clean ups with Dad

Grom of the month is a monthly feature where we will select one talented Grom from Maui and showcase them. Our Grom of the Month will be a Maui youth 17 years or under and have a variety of strengths from community, school, ohana, environment and of course love for the ocean and shredding waves. This project is a collaboration with DoomaPhotos and Jen Russo. Monkeypod Kitchen will be donating a $50 gift certificate to our Grom of the Month, and dinner for 4 prize for our annual Grom of the Year.







