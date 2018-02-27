Island Bowling to open at Outlets of Maui

A little bit of The Big Lebowski is coming to Lahaina.

Island Bowling is opening in the spot of the former Hard Rock Cafe at the Outlets of Maui. With a grand opening slated for March 1, the new business will offer three adult bowling lanes and a special lane reserved just for children. The ocean front Island Bowling also will feature the latest in video games.

The Outlets’ newest venue will also host special themed events along with guest entertainers.

Island Bowling will be open Sunday to Thursday from noon to 9pm and Friday and Saturday from noon to 11pm. For more information, call 808-298-0709.

Photo courtesy Strategy+Style Marketing Group