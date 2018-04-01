Ian Walsh’s 2018 Menehune Mayhem and Afterparty will happen on Saturday, April 7. Head to Ho‘okipa Beach Park in the morning to raise community efforts and support Maui’s young surfers. After the event, the party will be a full on blowout at Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon. It’s a full day of surfing festivities for your family and friends. Surf Contest at Ho‘okipa Beach Park: 8am; Afterparty at Charley’s: 21+, 9pm; Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon, (142 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com
photo courtesy of Facebook/Ian Walsh
