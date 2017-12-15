Heads Up Basketball Clinics at Lahainaluna High School Gymnasium

Heads Up Basketball Clinics will take place at the Lahainaluna High School Gymnasium through Friday, Jan. 5, 2018. Presented by Hawaii basketball girls Maiki Tihada Viela, Milika Taufa and Lia Galdeira, the clinics will offer basketball skill learnings for players of all ages. The first 30 registrants will be entered into a drawing to win a free private one-hour training session, and all participants will be entered into a raffle win prizes. Schedule: Dec. 22-24, 3-Day Fundamental Clinic (7 years and up); Dec. 26-29, 4-Day High School Clinic (7th grade through high school); Jan. 2-5, 4-Day Elite Guard Clinic (advanced high school players). Heads UP Basketball; 808-866-8235; Headsupbasketball.com

Photo: Maiki Viela